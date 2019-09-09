More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Biggest budget deficit has MSHSL searching for big plays
Declines in sponsorship and ticket revenue and an expensive web-site upgrade have created a $407,000 projected budget deficit this year. League officials are going to their member schools for ideas on what to do about it.
Gophers
Gophers' Brooks plays different role as knee recovers
Running back Shannon Brooks tore his left anterior cruciate knee ligament before spring practice in 2018 and appeared in one game last season before enduring a right knee injury. Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Brooks is "close" to playing.
Duluth
Judge slashes award in UMD hockey coach's discrimination lawsuit
He backs hockey coach's claims of discrimination, but calls damages excessive.
Sports
RandBall: Vikings' Dan Bailey easily wins Week 1 kicking battle over New York Jets' Kaare Vedvik
The kicker-needy Jets scooped up ex-Viking Kaare Vedvik and made him their Week 1 kicker. The Vikings trotted out Dan Bailey in Week 1. And…
Vikings
Everson Griffen impresses against both run and pass in Vikings opener
Coach Mike Zimmer was effusive in his praise for the veteran defensive lineman.