China and Russia urge UN to lift key North Korea sanctions
China and Russia are calling on the U.N. Security Council to terminate sanctions on key North Korean exports such as coal, iron, iron ore and textiles, "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rally on China reports
Asian shares rose Tuesday following a rally on Wall Street that sent the major indexes to record highs, cheered by surprisingly strong economic reports out of China.
Money talks: Hong Kong protesters weaponizing spending power
The Hong Kong protesters formed a line, patiently waiting their turn to buy sweet milk and tea drinks from a store that advertised ardent support for their cause with a banner declaring, "If you set off a nuclear blast, we'll stick by you."
Mexico raises minimum wage by 20%, to $6.50
Mexico raised its national minimum wage 20% Monday, but it still doesn't amount to even $1 an hour.
In Afghanistan, Sen. Graham says US troop drawdown possible
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump may announce an American troop drawdown from Afghanistan before the year's end, which would likely begin next year.