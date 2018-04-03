More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
States, cities sue US government over census question
Seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying a plan to add a citizenship demand to the census questionnaire is unconstitutional.
Nation
Man linked to death of relatives faces judge
A Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money has faced a judge but offered few clues behind the deaths or his possible role in them.
National
Dutch attorney sentenced in Mueller's Russia probe
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.
Nation
Villanova students gear up to welcome home NCAA champs
Students at Villanova University are gearing up to welcome home their men's basketball team, which is returning with its second NCAA championship in three years.
National
US museum stalls Hiroshima exhibit over nuke weapon ban push
A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because of its theme…
