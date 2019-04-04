More from Star Tribune
Target raises its minimum wage to $13 from $12
Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.
Nation
IPWhoa: What to know before joining this year's IPO wave
We use Uber to go places, Slack to chat with co-workers and Pinterest to save our favorite ideas. Why not own a piece of these…
Celebrities
Slash's ex-wife auctioning items from marriage to guitarist
The former wife of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash is selling off exotic and erotic items from their 14 years of marriage.
Celebrities
Duluth fire chief charged with driving drunk
Authorities say Duluth's fire chief had a blood alcohol content more than 2½ times the legal limit when he was arrested for driving drunk last weekend.
Variety
Minor leaguers seek investors, donations to make ends meet
Jeremy Wolf loved being a professional baseball player. The New York Mets were his favorite team as a child, and it was a dream fulfilled when they selected him in the 31st round in 2016.