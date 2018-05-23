More from Star Tribune
Mount Rushmore to undergo $14M renovation
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is getting a $14 million upgrade, though the carved heads of U.S. presidents won't be touched.
National
FBI raids house, storage unit of former Ohio House speaker
Federal agents are searching former Republican Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's home in southwest Ohio and a nearby storage unit.
Celebrities
Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case
A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.
National
Senate bill overhauls handling of sex harassment complaints
Senate negotiators have released a bipartisan bill to overhaul the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.
National
Mike Pence's wife: Pences praying for ex-Indiana first lady
Vice President Mike Pence's wife says she and her husband are praying for former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who is battling brain cancer.
