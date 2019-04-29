More from Star Tribune
National
Hawaii law enforcement power couple mired in corruption case
He was Honolulu's Rolex-wearing police chief, an avid surfer who chatted with beat cops in Pidgin, Hawaii's creole language. She was his deputy city prosecutor wife, who drove a Maserati and led an elite unit targeting career criminals while showering lunches on colleagues, friends and even the workers renovating her home.
National
NRA's LaPierre fends off backlash, wins re-election as CEO
Wayne LaPierre, the fiery public face of the National Rifle Association for decades, fended off a backlash inside the organization over its finances and direction, winning re-election Monday as the gun lobby's CEO.
National
The Latest: Charges filed in California synagogue attack
The Latest on a deadly attack on a Southern California synagogue (all times local):
TV & Media
Job post seeking 'preferably Caucasian' applicants removed
A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after an online job posting sought "preferably Caucasian" applicants.
National
New York braces for 'worst-case' flooding along Lake Ontario
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is preparing for a "worst-case scenario" as water levels rise along Lake Ontario where flooding caused extensive damage in 2017.