California county urged to avoid Trump's 'sanctuary' lawsuit
Leaders of Orange County, California, planned Tuesday to consider fighting a state law aimed at protecting immigrants from stepped-up deportations under the Trump administration.
National
Lawsuit challenges FDA delay of e-cigarette review
Several anti-smoking groups are suing the Food and Drug Administration over a decision by Trump administration officials to delay the review of e-cigarettes.
National
Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead
Organizations suing to eliminate the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean have gotten the OK to proceed with a suit designed to reopen the area to commercial fishing, which environmentalists fear could jeopardize preservation efforts.
Variety
US stock indexes are mostly lower after a midday gain fades
The major U.S. stock indexes are veering mostly lower in afternoon trading after a midday gain faded away. Technology stocks and retailers did the most…
National
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
