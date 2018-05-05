More from Star Tribune
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths on Saturday, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old.
MN United
Undermanned Columbus holds on for 0-0 draw with Sounders
The Seattle Sounders played up a man for more than 75 minutes, fired off 45 crosses and took 16 shots, but were unable to get anything past Columbus goalkeeper Zach Steffen as the Crew and Sounders settled for a 0-0 draw Saturday.
Twins
Wong's walk-off HR lifts St. Louis past Chicago, 8-6
For the St. Louis Cardinals, there's more importance to their early season games with the Chicago Cubs this year than most seasons.
Wild
Lightning, Golden Knights 1 win from conference finals
The Tampa Bay Lightning understand what it takes to be successful in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Motorsports
Kyle Petty leads family's annual charity ride
Another Mother's Day at hand, another moment in time tinged with sadness for stock car racing's first family.
