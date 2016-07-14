Philando Castile, resting in a white casket upon a horse-drawn carriage, led a procession of mourners to St. Paul Cathedral for his funeral on Thursday. Afterwards crowds chanted "United for Philando" as the procession headed back to the funeral home.

