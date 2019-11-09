More from Star Tribune
Golf
Maggert leads, Kelly back in Charles Schwab Cup mix
Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions' season points title.
Wolves
Gallinari, Schroeder lead Thunder past Warriors 114-108
Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added 18, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-108 Saturday night.
Gophers
Smith, Cowan spark No. 7 Maryland's rally past Rhode Island
Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone No. 7 Maryland overcame a sloppy start and a double-digit deficit, beating Rhode Island 73-55 on Saturday night.
T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE` Tigers tame Tide...Gophers hold off Nittany Lions UNDATED (AP) _ Top-ranked LSU remains perfect this season after winning a 1-2 matchup that lived…