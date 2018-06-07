More from Star Tribune
National
Hawaii lava boat tours continue after explosion, injuries
Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.
National
The Latest: Texas executes man for 2004 store owner slaying
The Latest on the Texas execution (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Man accused of rape drove for Lyft
The Latest on a man accused of rape in Northern California (all times local):
National
Arizona Senate candidate shot mother, speaks on gun control
A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate has shocked gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.
National
Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention
Wet and muddy from their trek across the Mexican border, immigrant children say they sat or lay on the cold, concrete floor of the immigration holding centers where they were taken.
