More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Warrant details sex allegations against gymnastics coach
An arrest warrant for a gymnastics coach facing sex abuse charges in Texas and Oklahoma alleges he put his hands inside girls' leotards.
Variety
Lab test may identify dangerous gene mutations, study finds
Scientists say they've found a new way to help determine whether specific genetic abnormalities are likely to make people sick. That's a step toward avoiding a vexing uncertainty that can surround DNA test results.
National
Maui hit with heavy rain as Olivia bears down on Hawaii
Maui was hit with heavy rain and powerful winds Wednesday as a gradually weakening tropical storm neared Hawaii, with forecasters predicting Tropical Storm Olivia could dump 5 to 10 inches (12 to 25 centimeters). Some places could get as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters).
Variety
Memorials to be held for 2008 LA train crash that killed 25
Memorials will be held in Los Angeles to mark the 10th anniversary of the head-on collision of a commuter train and a freight train that killed 25 people and injured more than 100.
Nation
'Miraculous': Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
A 10-year-old Missouri boy is recovering after he was attacked by insects and tumbled from a tree, landing on a meat skewer that penetrated his skull from his face to the back of his head.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.