Displaced families await post-quake housing in Puerto Rico
The Antonetti family sat in the shade of a tree eating orange slices while contemplating the long day ahead of them in a dusty parking lot in southern Puerto Rico.
New street protests in France amid pension strikes
Opponents of President Emmanuel Macron's proposed overhaul of France's pension system marched in Paris and other French cities Thursday, the latest round of street protests against the government plan that also has brought 43 straight days of railway strikes.
Report: Israeli home demolitions in east Jerusalem spiked
Israeli authorities demolished homes in Palestinian areas of east Jerusalem at a significantly higher rate in 2019 than the previous year, according to an Israeli advocacy group.
Germany's foreign minister in Libya to push peace efforts
Germany's foreign minister arrived in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday and met with one of the country's rival leaders in a bid to push forward troubled efforts to secure a cease-fire in the North African country.
1st malaria vaccine tried out in babies in 3 African nations
A pinch in the leg, a squeal and a trickle of tears. One baby after another in Malawi is getting the first and only vaccine against malaria, one of history's deadliest and most stubborn of diseases.