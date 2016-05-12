Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby combined for only one goal vs. Washington. In today's Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi joins Justin Shackil to discuss how the pair can rebound vs. Tampa Bay.

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby combined for only one goal vs. Washington. In today's Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi joins Justin Shackil to discuss how the pair can rebound vs. Tampa Bay.