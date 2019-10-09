More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Killer of black man in parking dispute gets 20 years
A white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years…
National
Beer all over Mormon church parking lot after truck crashes
Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith.
Nation
Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger's death
A Colorado jury on Thursday found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in last year's killing of a passenger that he said attacked him before he fired 10 shots at him.
Variety
US vaping illnesses continue to rise, cause still a mystery
The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300 cases and at least 26 deaths.
National
ICE criticizes ruling restricting use of immigrant databases
The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday criticized a judge's ruling barring his agency from relying solely on databases that have at times led to the wrongful detention of American citizens.