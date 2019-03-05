More from Star Tribune
North Metro Charges allege motorist shot into another vehicle on I-35 north of metro with stolen gun
Ex-truck driver admits to dumping toxic waste in S. Carolina
A former truck driver has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping tankers of toxic waste near South Carolina's only national park.
Man finds father's body in Alabama tornado wreckage
Picking through the twisted debris that had been her Alabama mobile home, Carol Dean found her wedding dress and a Father's Day note to her husband reading, "Daddy, I love you to pieces." But the storm took the 53-year-old husband and father.
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.
California girls found safe: 'they saved each other'
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
New York man sentenced to 1 year for hanging dog from tree
A New York man has been sentenced to a year in jail for killing a dog found hanging from a tree.