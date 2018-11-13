More from Star Tribune
Congressman in tight race sues over ranked-voting system
Fighting for political survival, Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin joined a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn Maine's new voting system, used for the first time last week in U.S. House and Senate elections.
National
Spanish-language reporter faces deportation from US
A Spanish-language reporter who faces deportation after his arrest while covering an immigration protest in Tennessee says he was unjustly detained and faces danger if sent back to El Salvador.
Variety
Parents support school staff who wore 'border wall' costumes
Parents rallied in support of a suspended principal at a school board meeting held by a district where 14 staffers were placed on administrative leave after donning costumes depicting racial stereotypes and a "border wall."
Nation
The Latest: Fire victim will be buried next to wife
The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):
National
The Latest: GOP rep says he won election 'fair and square'
The Latest on a lawsuit challenging Maine's voting system (all times local):
