Nation
Official: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Honolulu suburb
Fire and pieces of helicopter rained from the sky Monday in a suburban Honolulu community in a crash that killed three people aboard, officials and witnesses said.
Variety
More than half quarantined by LA universities are cleared
More than half of the nearly 800 students, faculty and staff members who were quarantined following exposure to the measles virus at two Los Angeles universities have been cleared to resume normal activities.
TV & Media
Man accused of newspaper attack changes to insanity defense
The man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
Variety
Chief: Washburn players were 'in wrong place at wrong time'
Two Washburn University football players who were shot outside of an off-campus house party hours after one of them was drafted by the New York Giants were "in the wrong place at the wrong time," authorities said Monday.
National
Hawaii law enforcement power couple mired in corruption case
He was Honolulu's Rolex-wearing police chief, an avid surfer who chatted with beat cops in Pidgin, Hawaii's creole language. She was his deputy city prosecutor wife, who drove a Maserati and led an elite unit targeting career criminals while showering lunches on colleagues, friends and even the workers renovating her home.