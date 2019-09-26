More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Bears host Vikings, look to avoid 0-2 start at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship when they beat Minnesota at Soldier Field last season.
Twins
Twins-Yankees playoffs history has been decidedly one-sided
The Twins have lost 10 consecutive meetings, part of their 13-game postseason losing streak.
MN United
Goggle-free celebration 'just the start' for playoff-bound Minnesota United
An ice shower but "nothing huge'' was about as crazy as it got after the Loons clinched their first MLS postseason berth.
Twins
Twins will focus on postseason prep this weekend, not 100 victories
The team will try to get injured players back on the field and will attempt to script its pitching staff.
Golf
Romo goes low at Safeway Open, could miss Sunday's Vikings-Bears duties
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot 2-under in the opening round of this week's PGA Tour event. Should he make the cut, he'll put his CBS announcing duties for this weekend on hold.