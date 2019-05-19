More from Star Tribune
Seattle takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Minnesota
Minnesota Twins (30-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-26, fifth in the AL West)Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson…
Foltynewicz expected to start for the Braves against the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (27-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-21, second in the NL East)Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff…
Cron, Schoop homer twice in Twins 18-4 rout of Mariners
The Minnesota Twins' offense has been rolling all season. They had their best game yet Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners.
C.J. Cron: It's cool to be part of this Twins offense
Twins first baseman C.J. Cron, who hit two homers on Saturday, says he's having fun in the middle of the Twins' explosive offense.
Sandoval, Belt homer in Giants' win over D'backs
His pitching line didn't completely indicate it, but Madison Bumgarner couldn't have felt better on the mound Saturday night. It helped that his San Francisco Giants teammates provided plenty of run support.