Wild
Stone powers Vegas past San Jose 6-3
Mark Stone had three goals and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Wolves
John MacLeod, longtime Phoenix Suns coach, dies at 81
John MacLeod, the longtime NBA coach who led the Phoenix Suns to the 1976 NBA Finals, has died. He was 81.
Twins
DeGrom struggles as Mets lose 7-3 to Braves
Jacob deGrom is giving up home runs and struggling with his control at the moment.
Wolves
Harden scores 29 as Rockets rout Jazz 122-90 in Game 1
James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists to help the Houston Rockets rout the Utah Jazz 122-90 on Sunday night in Game 1 of a best-of-seven first-round playoff series.
Outdoors
Signs of spring? Of course. Minnesota naturalists, on what they are observing at their wild places.
'Spring is making its presence felt': Minnesota park and center naturalists on what they are observing.