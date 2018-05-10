More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Spieth can't seem to get anything right at Sawgrass
Jordan Spieth couldn't do anything wrong the first 58 holes he played at The Players Championship.
Golf
Mickelson, Woods fail to deliver in mega pairing at Players
Phil Mickelson was all dressed up for his first PGA Tour pairing with Tiger Woods in five years, wearing a long-sleeved, button-down shirt in 85-degree heat.
Golf
Dustin Johnson part of 6-way tie for lead at Players
The PGA Tour gave its premier tournament even more sizzle by putting Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler in the same group Thursday afternoon. For the undercard, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas played together in the morning.
Twins
Orioles beat Royals 11-6 for 2nd winning streak of season
The Baltimore Orioles are finally riding another winning streak, five weeks after their last one.
Outdoors
With no time to spare, ice-outs unlock frozen Minn. lakes
The last-minute ice-outs on Leech Lake, Kabetogama, Winnibigoshish, Pokegama, Upper Red Lake and Lake Vermilion provide a boost, as does the latest forecast.
