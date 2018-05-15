More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Pro women's hockey league expands with addition of Minnesota team
The Minnesota Whitecaps, formed in 2004, are joining the National Women's Hockey League, bringing the highest level of pro women's hockey to the state for the first time.
Motorsports
Haas succeeding but not expecting to win in F1 anytime soon
Gene Haas had a lot to learn when he decided to venture into Europe with a new Formula One team.
Wild
Hedman, Lightning beat Caps to cut East final deficit to 2-1
Victor Hedman figured all the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to get back on track was a shift in momentum.
Twins
Emotional homer for Piscotty helps A's beat Red Sox 5-3
With a hand on his heart and a quick glance to the sky, Stephen Piscotty made an emotional salute to his late mother and helped the Oakland Athletics win in his return to the lineup.
Wolves
Suns already know 3 great candidates for No. 1 pick
Deandre Ayton might be going back to Arizona after all. The same can be true for Marvin Bagley III. Or maybe Luka Doncic gets to reunite with his past coach.
