More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP Source: ATP Finals moving to Turin from 2021-25
The ATP Finals is moving to the Italian city of Turin in 2021.
Twins
Stewart, Twins to take on Verlander, Astros on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins (13-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (14-9, second in the AL West)Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota…
Twins
Brewers look to end 3-game skid
Milwaukee Brewers (13-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-9, first in the NL Central)St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers:…
Wild
Goodrow's OT goal caps Sharks 5-4 Game 7 win vs. Vegas
In San Jose, the game will always be remembered as the Pavelski Payback for the four goals scored on one power play after the Sharks' captain was knocked out cold, turning around a wild Game 7 that finally ended in overtime.
Wolves
Lillard has 50 and Blazers oust Thunder in 5 games
After Damian Lillard hit his walk-off 3-pointer to send the Trail Blazers along in the playoffs, he waved goodbye to the Thunder bench.