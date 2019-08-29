More from Star Tribune
Twins
Schoop steps up when teammates down, blasts two homers in win over White Sox
Jonathan Schoop's three-run homer in the second inning set off the Twins' offense, and he hit another one in the eighth when the Twins broke open the 8-2 victory.
MN United
Malaise at Tottenham could intensify in North London derby
Three games isn't usually a big enough window to make cast-iron judgments about any team in the Premier League.Except, maybe, for Tottenham.It's very early, sure,…
Wolves
At last: The US arrives in China for the World Cup
After a month of practice and years of planning, the U.S. men's basketball team has arrived at the World Cup.
North Metro
Blaine velodrome that hosted Olympic trials gets ready to close
One of the only outdoor wooden tracks in the nation and a source of pride for the local bicycling scene, the 250-meter velodrome will be torn down after this race season.
Twins
Twins put 4-game win streak on the line against White Sox
Minnesota Twins (81-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-72, third in the AL Central)Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose…