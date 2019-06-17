More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer his powers and duties to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he undergoes knee surgery Thursday.
National
Trump tweets support for WV governor amid education debate
President Donald Trump has tweeted support for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as state lawmakers wrangle over education policy.
National
New group forms to fight for UW funding
A new group is forming to push for ending a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze and more state funding for UW-Madison.
National
US: Iran should still comply with nuke deal Trump derided
The Trump administration found itself in the awkward position Monday of demanding that Iran comply with a nuclear accord that the president has derided as the worst deal in history.
National
Ex-judge with anti-abortion ties named to Missouri panel
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed a former judge who has supported an anti-abortion pregnancy center — and been disciplined for publicly doing so — to an administrative panel that could handle a licensing dispute with the state's only abortion clinic.