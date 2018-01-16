More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Jokic turns in triple-double, Nuggets beat Pistons 120-113
Nikola Jokic was cool after his eighth triple-double of the season.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker sign hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
Gophers
Michigan plods to 61-47 win over Montana in NCAA first round
Michigan coach John Beilein didn't have to point out to his guys during the first media timeout of Thursday night's NCAA Tournament game against Montana that they had yet to score.
Gophers
Wagner gets one more shot – finally – at the NCAA tournament
Senior scoring machine Carlie Wagner is the only player remaining from the Minnesota team that last played in the Big Dance in 2015, when it lost in the opening round to DePaul.
Vikings
Vikings sign Cousins, commit to Super Bowl chase
The quarterback put pen to paper Thursday on a reported three-year, $84 million contract that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. "Now the work begins," he said.
