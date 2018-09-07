More from Star Tribune
Music
Aretha Franklin dresses, hats to go up for auction
More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.
Variety
Doomtree family gathers for rare group show
During "the year of the side project," the hip-hop crew is putting on Doomtree Forest, taking over an indoor skate park.
Variety
2 teens plead guilty to fatally beating homeless man
Two teens have pleaded guilty to fatally beating a homeless man in Philadelphia, and both apologized to the man's family in court.
TV & Media
Tesla stock falls as CEO appears to smoke marijuana on video
Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. fell more than 6 percent early Friday after the CEO appeared to smoke marijuana during an interview and…
Books
Readers recommend books: 'All The Lies We Live'
I’m currently reading “All the Lies We Live,” by Don Trowden, the final volume of the Normal Family Trilogy. This family saga combines humor…
