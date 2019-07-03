More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Opelka pulls off another upset at Wimbledon, beats Wawrinka
In a Wimbledon tournament filled with early upsets, Reilly Opelka pulled off another one on Wednesday in the second round.
Golf
Brooks Koepka: 3M Open is 'perfectly timed' event on PGA Tour
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka on Wednesday said he was impressed by the holiday week crowds in Blaine for the 3M Open.
MN United
Afghan coach 'disgusted' by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go
The coach of the Afghanistan women's soccer team is "disgusted" with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calls on the FIFA president to resign.
Sports
The Latest: Raonic through to 3rd round at Wimbledon
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Golf
From '91 to now: Mickelson, Minnesota golf events go way back
Fond memories of Minnesota - from the 1991 U.S. Open to the Ryder Cup - brought Phil Mickelson to the first 3M Open.