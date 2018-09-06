More from Star Tribune
Times' decision to publish anonymous column carries risks
The coup of publishing a column by an anonymous Trump administration official bashing the boss could backfire on The New York Times if the author is unmasked and turns out to be a little-known person, or if the newspaper's own reporters solve the puzzle.
National
North Korean charged in crippling Sony hack, WannaCry virus
A computer programmer working for the North Korean government was charged with devastating cyberattacks on Sony Pictures Entertainment and for the WannaCry ransomware virus that infected computers in 150 countries and crippled parts of the British health care system, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
National
The Latest: Delaware candidates campaign until last minute
The Latest on Delaware's primary election (all times local):
National
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars, citing abuse
Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior, a day after CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress about alleged bias against conservatives on the platform.
National
Kaul: Kavanaugh will restrict abortion rights
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will vote to restrict abortion rights if he wins a spot on the high court, Wisconsin attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul predicted Thursday.
