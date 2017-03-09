At the Los Angeles premiere of "Kong: Skull Island," Brie Larson talks about the film's whirlwind press tour, while co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston discuss Kong's endurance in audiences' imagination.

