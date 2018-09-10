After his first game with the Vikings, center Brett Jones said the communication among the offensive line was good, but there are a few things they can work on. Now that Pat Elflein is back practicing, Jones is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do if Elflein resumes his role at center.

After his first game with the Vikings, center Brett Jones said the communication among the offensive line was good, but there are a few things they can work on. Now that Pat Elflein is back practicing, Jones is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do if Elflein resumes his role at center.