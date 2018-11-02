More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Hall runs wild and Pitt beats No. 23 Virginia, 23-13
Darrin Hall had already had a big night against a team that game-planned to stop him when he put a dazzling cap on it.
Wild
Pouliot caps Pettersson's big night, Canucks beat Avs in OT
Elias Pettersson's teammates couldn't quite find the words to describe how the rookie played on Friday night.
Golf
Lee takes 3-stroke lead after 2 rounds at Japan Classic
Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 64 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Japan Classic on Saturday.
Wolves
Jimmy Butler on why he sits out games: "I have to take care of myself."
Guard Jimmy Butler said he makes the calls whether or not he's healthy enough to play in each game for the Timberwolves.
Vikings
More afternoon games could boost NHL popularity in Europe
Aleksander Barkov is quick to point out the NHL is so popular in Finland that tickets to two games in Helsinki sold out in less…
