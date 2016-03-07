In light of the mistakes made at the Combine and Roddy White's comments, the AJC's Mark Bradley joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to question if Dan Quinn is well suited to be the Falcons head coach.

In light of the mistakes made at the Combine and Roddy White's comments, the AJC's Mark Bradley joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to question if Dan Quinn is well suited to be the Falcons head coach.