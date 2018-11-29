More from Star Tribune
Wild
Pacioretty scores twice as Golden Knights beat Canucks 4-3
Marc-Andre Fleury turned 34 this week and was happy to be asked after Thursday night's win whether he's getting quicker with age.
Golf
Defending champion has 2nd-round lead at Australian PGA
Defending champion Cameron Smith held a one-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and fellow Australian Jake McLeod after the second round of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on Friday.
Wolves
LeBron carries Lakers down stretch of 104-96 win over Pacers
LeBron James' team was in danger of blowing a close game Thursday night until he seized control and carried his teammates to victory.
Wolves
Harris, Harrell help Clippers hold off Kings 133-121
The Los Angeles Clippers built and blew several big leads while trying to extend their five-year winning streak in Sacramento.
Vikings
Column: Can spring football really work? AAF says yes
It wasn't exactly the NFL draft, though it was held in the middle of all the glitz that Las Vegas offers. The only positions open were at quarterback, but even quarterbacks won't get rich soon because they will paid the same base salary as everyone else in the new Alliance of American Football league.
