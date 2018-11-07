More from Star Tribune
Wild
Sorenson, Goodrow lead Sharks to 4-3 win over Wild
With the San Jose Sharks needing a bit more punch from their bottom lines, they turned to Jumbo Joe.
Wolves
McCollum scores 40 as Trail Blazers beat Bucks 118-103
In search of his jump shot, CJ McCollum watched every single 3-pointer he took last season looking for what he lost.
Gophers
Souhan: Pitino's Gophers have mix of veteran talent, youthful promise
It's evident the Gophers have experienced talent. But on opening night of the regular season Tuesday, the freshmen were the draw.
Gophers
Under-the-radar Gophers open season with romp over Omaha
Coming off a 15-17, injury-plagued season a year ago, the Gophers started 2018-19 with little fanfare from national media. But Tuesday's 28-point victory over Omaha showcased what is possible.
Wild
Wild's series of rallies falls short in 4-3 loss to Sharks
After twice battling back from two-goal deficits, the Wild finally had no answer for Barclay Goodrow's unasssisted third-period goal.
