More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Sachse's field goal in OT leads No. 21 Broncos past Wyoming
Chase Cord threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Eric Sachse kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime and No. 21 Boise State rallied to beat Wyoming 20-17 on Saturday night.
Golf
Suzuki shoots 67 to win Japan Classic by 3 strokes
Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory.
Wild
Meier's shootout goal gives Sharks 2-1 win over Predators
Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Saturday night.
Wild
Perron scores in OT to lift Blues past Flames 3-2
David Perron scored a power-play goal 2:46 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to their seventh straight win, 3-2 over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Just being 'Bama might not be enough
Alabama's DeVonta Smith was a blur, streaking past an LSU defender down the sideline for an 85-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers and their fans one last thing to be nervous about.