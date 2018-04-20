More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Jimmie Johnson maps out bucket list for potential sponsors
Jimmie Johnson's alarm clock beeps at 4:30 a.m. His wife and two daughters are still sleeping. So are his fellow NASCAR drivers.
Golf
US Open champ Brooks Koepka ready to play after wrist injury
U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was out of golf so long he forgot where he put his clubs when finally healthy enough to start hitting…
Wild
Caps' Burakovsky to have surgery, out rest of first round
Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky will have minor surgery to repair an upper-body injury and miss the rest of the first-round series against Columbus.
Twins
Minors update: Reed re-injured, Arraez returns, Stewart piles up strikeouts.
Some updates on injuries, plus some encouraging starts by a handful of players in the Twins' minor league organization
Wild
Boudreau's message ahead of Wild's Game 5: "Play your best"
Coach Bruce Boudreau shares his message for the Wild before Game 5 vs. the Jets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.