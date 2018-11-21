More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Verstappen's recent form bodes well for 2019 F1 championship
The way Max Verstappen has driven recently offers encouragement of a more open Formula One title race next year.
Wild
Avalanche get 3 power-play goals to rout Kings 7-3
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche power play have found another gear during the past week.
Gophers
Texas aims for Big 12 title game in return to Kansas
Tom Herman wasn't on the Texas sideline two years ago, even if a bunch of his players were, when the Longhorns walked out of Memorial Stadium with a head-shaking loss to Kansas.
Gophers
Young and old, rivalry games remain important in Big Ten
Barry Alvarez was pacing the sideline as coach the last time that Wisconsin lost Paul Bunyan's Axe to Minnesota.
