Reusse: Players (besides QB) change, yet Belichick's Patriots stay on top
We should know by now — 18 seasons after Belichick first took New England to the playoffs — that mere mortals trying to predict what the Patriots will do might as well be throwing darts at a board.
Vikings
Gary Kubiak joining Vikings as assistant head coach, offensive advisor
The major makeover of the Vikings offensive coaching staff has started with the addition of Gary Kubiak, the winning coach in Super Bowl 50 with Denver, and his son Klint, who will be quarterbacks coach.
Sports
The Latest: Thiem fends off Paire in 5 at Australian Open
The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):
mlb
Yasmani Grandal, Brewers finalize $18.25M, 1-year contract
Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract.
