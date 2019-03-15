More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Barcelona against haste of introducing bigger Club World Cup
The president of Barcelona spoke out against the haste to introduce a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 ahead of the FIFA Council deciding Friday whether to approve the pilot of the enlarged tournament.
Gophers
BUBBLE WATCH: Teams on NCAA bubble fear the bid thief
It's that time of Championship Week when programs on the NCAA Tournament bubble start to worry about bid thieves.Saint Mary's already might have pulled off…
Twins
Column: Real change in baseball is yet to come
Five seconds hardly seems worth talking about, and in a way it's not. Trimming the time between innings might save a minute or two over…
Sports
Mule a speedy workhorse for American Magic sailing crew
Out on Pensacola Bay, the combination of a fantastical-looking test boat called the Mule and technology from aviation giant Airbus is giving the New York Yacht Club's American Magic a flying start toward trying to win the America's Cup in two years.
Vikings
5 games in, here's what we know about Alliance football
So what do we know about the Alliance of American Football five weeks into its 10-week regular season?First off, there's apparently an appetite for spring…