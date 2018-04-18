More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Reusse: Wheeler's journey leads from Gophers star to Jets center of attention
From high school superstardom at Breck School in Golden Valley to an NHL journey that took him all over North America, Blake Wheeler picked up credentials that has made him the leader of the Jets.
Twins
Pirates avoid sweep, pound Rockies 10-2
Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run home run that backed Chad Kuhl and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Twins
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; Twins game on
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted that back-up systems at Hiram Bithorn Stadium have been tested and the game will go on as scheduled.
Gophers
Gophers football adds 3 opponents to future schedules
Minnesota's next four seasons' schedules are now complete; 2020 and 2021 now have all 12 games scheduled.
Gophers
Gophers football schedules: 2018-2021 seasons
The next four seasons' schedules for Gophers football are now complete:2018 scheduleAug. 30: vs. New Mexico StateSept. 8: vs. Fresno StateSept. 15: vs. Miami (Ohio)Sept.…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.