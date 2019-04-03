More from Star Tribune
Cruz's RBI single in 10th inning lifts Twins over Royals
Cruz ended up with three RBI, also collecting a two-run, fifth-inning double.
Speedsters Buxton, Hamilton now division rivals
Baseball fans can finally compare two of the sport's fastest players side-by-side several times when the Twins and Royals play this season.
Fiers, 3 A's relievers shut down Red Sox for 1-0 win
Mike Fiers gave Oakland another stellar start, center fielder Ramon Laureano threw out a baserunner for a second straight game and the Athletics made Matt Chapman's homer stand in a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Westbrook joins Wilt in NBA history, Thunder beat Lakers
Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103 Tuesday night.
Surf is up: Season opens for Olympics qualifying, equal pay
Qualifying for the inaugural Olympic surfing competition began Wednesday with a World Surf League event which also featured equal prize money for male and female board riders.