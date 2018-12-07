More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Dwyane Wade set to reach 1,000 career games
Dwyane Wade never thought he would play 1,000 games.
Vikings
United goes for a real rarity: a championship in Atlanta
When Atlanta United reached Saturday's MLS Cup final, the 2-year-old soccer team moved to the cusp of a truly rare accomplishment.
Gophers
No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66
Sixth-ranked Nevada played what might be its only ranked opponent of the regular season. The Wolf Pack knew a win could help bolster their case come March.
Sports
Chen overcomes mistakes, takes 1st at Grand Prix Finals
Nathan Chen made some mistakes at the Grand Prix Finals, yet was good enough to win the gold medal.
Wild
Hurricanes snap Ducks' 5-game win streak with 4-1 victory
Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal by crashing into the Anaheim net along with the puck. Two lengthy video reviews later, the rookie finally got to celebrate.
