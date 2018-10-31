More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins: 'Right now, it's really not about my disappointment'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he'd rather focus his efforts on what's to come.
Vikings
Zimmer says Lions are 'stout and physical up front'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talked to media about the upcoming game against Detroit and says their defense will be a challenge.
Wild
Streaking Granlund rallies Wild past Oilers with late goal
Minnesota never led in the game until Mikael Granlund scored with less than six minutes to play.
Sports
Olympian Diggins says angry driver nearly killed her as she roller-skied near Afton
"He could have killed us," Diggins said. Driver has yet to be cited; authorities tell the gold medalist the man apologized.
Gophers
College Football Picks: Showdown Saturday to shape CFP race
This will probably be the best Saturday of the college football season.With four games matching top-15 teams, including No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.