Demonstrators commemorate slain Russian LGBT activist
Dozens of demonstrators have held solo pickets in St. Petersburg to commemorate a political and LGBT rights activist who was killed over the weekend.
French government reports clear ex-minister of over-spending
Two reports have cleared the former No. 2 in the French government of excessive spending a week after Francois de Rugy resigned as environment minister.
The Latest: Netanyahu welcomes Johnson as Britain's next PM
The Latest on Boris Johnson's victory in the race to become Britain's next prime minister (all times local):
US spars with key allies at UN over Mideast peace approach
The U.S. is deriding the viability of reaching "international consensus" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, further distancing itself from the two-state solution preferred by most of the world and drawing rebukes from its European allies.
Ukraine president's party gets sold parliament majority
The anti-corruption party of Ukraine's new president has won a commanding majority of seats in the national parliament, near-complete election results showed Tuesday, giving him leverage to try to enact his promised reforms.