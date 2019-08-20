More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Monahan part of golf power brokers in a match with Trump
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan didn't think twice when President Donald Trump invited him to play golf last Saturday.
Sports
Jack LaFontaine joins Gophers men's hockey team
Goalie Jack LaFontaine was officially added to the Gophers' men's hockey roster on Tuesday after signing with the program. LaFontaine, a native of Mississauga,…
Vikings
Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension amid Elliott holdout
When the Dallas Cowboys announced a contract extension for Jaylon Smith, it was first a celebration of the linebacker's journey from a career-threatening knee injury in college to one of the NFL's richest contracts at his position.
Sports
Will Kirk Cousins be next quarterback to have best year of his career with Vikings?
We'll all emerge soon from "list" season — that gray zone in the NFL where things are happening, but not really happening, and to keep…
Sports
Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: Antonio Brown's helmet saga is one of the strangest stories in recent NFL history. Maybe he just didn't want to go through…