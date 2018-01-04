A massive winter storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, threatening to dump as much as 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds and damaging flooding. Schools and offices were closed, and thousands of flights cancelled.

