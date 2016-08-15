The AP's Jim Litke is in Rio and joins Greg Picker to recap Day 9 of the Summer Olympics, including Usain Bolt's historic feat, the state of Coach K's squad and the latest on Ryan Lochte.

The AP's Jim Litke is in Rio and joins Greg Picker to recap Day 9 of the Summer Olympics, including Usain Bolt's historic feat, the state of Coach K's squad and the latest on Ryan Lochte.