Minneapolis
Loppet Festival full-course route is set: Uptown to Wirth Park
Wide-ranging events start Thursday, aided by a gift of freshly fallen snow.
Local
With the big chill coming, numb's the word in Minnesota
Deep-freeze forecast calls for temperatures of 30 below — for first time since 1996. Many schools are closing for next two days as state locks down and buttons up.
Local
Record-breaking cold coming to Midwest after snowstorm
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region overnight Monday, and forecasters are describing the subzero weather on the way as potentially life-threatening.
Local
Minn. measure would legalize marijuana by '22
Senate GOP leader dismissed bill, saying legalization is not a priority.
Minneapolis
State lawmaker calls for bipartisan rape reform legislation
Sen. Warren Limmer sees promise in Swanson's 25 recommendations .
